Head-To-Head Analysis: Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) and Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND)

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) and Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.7% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Enviro Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and Enviro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcelis Technologies 9.79% 10.28% 7.86% Enviro Technologies 19.22% -179.91% 33.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and Enviro Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcelis Technologies $342.96 million 2.85 $17.03 million $0.50 58.32 Enviro Technologies $2.82 million 0.22 $590,000.00 N/A N/A

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Axcelis Technologies and Enviro Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcelis Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $33.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.91%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Axcelis Technologies is more favorable than Enviro Technologies.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats Enviro Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Enviro Technologies Company Profile

Enviro Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

