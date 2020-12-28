Head to Head Analysis: EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) vs. Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EMCORE and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $110.13 million 1.31 -$7.00 million ($0.24) -20.38 Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maxeon Solar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EMCORE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EMCORE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -6.33% -9.18% -5.84% Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for EMCORE and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 2 0 3.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 0 1 0 2.00

EMCORE presently has a consensus target price of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 14.52%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 43.33%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Summary

EMCORE beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets. It also provides high-power gain chips products, photodiode products, and GPON fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and data center chip products for the telecommunications, FTTP, long-term evolution, and data center markets. In addition, the company offers navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope, quartz MEMS gyroscope, and inertial measurement unit and navigation system primarily for the aerospace and defense markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

