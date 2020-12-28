Head-To-Head Comparison: Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) vs. PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.1% of PC Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of PC Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Capstone Technologies Group and PC Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PC Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00

PC Connection has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.94%. Given PC Connection’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PC Connection is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and PC Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A PC Connection 2.33% 10.19% 6.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and PC Connection’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PC Connection $2.82 billion 0.41 $82.11 million $3.12 14.19

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Technologies Group.

Risk and Volatility

Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2, indicating that its share price is 300% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PC Connection has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PC Connection beats Capstone Technologies Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstone Technologies Group Company Profile

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc., an education company, owns and operates K-12 private boarding schools in Shanxi and Sichuan Provinces, the People's Republic of China. The company operates 3 schools comprising kindergarten, elementary, and middle and high school levels with approximately 14,583 students, and 1,876 faculty and staff. It also provides high education to its students with focusing on cultural skills in Chinese and English, as well as curriculum. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Taiyuan, the People's Republic of China. As of December 6, 2016, China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Capstone Technologies, Inc..

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

