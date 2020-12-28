Head-To-Head Comparison: Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Northern Dynasty Minerals has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and Yamana Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A N/A -$52.14 million ($0.14) -2.40 Yamana Gold $1.61 billion 3.35 $225.60 million $0.13 43.62

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Dynasty Minerals. Northern Dynasty Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -43.03% -39.10% Yamana Gold 7.77% 5.42% 3.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Northern Dynasty Minerals and Yamana Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Dynasty Minerals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Yamana Gold 1 4 7 0 2.50

Northern Dynasty Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $0.98, suggesting a potential upside of 190.61%. Yamana Gold has a consensus price target of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 21.60%. Given Northern Dynasty Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Dynasty Minerals is more favorable than Yamana Gold.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Northern Dynasty Minerals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc., a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc. has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

