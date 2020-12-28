Head to Head Contrast: CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) & Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) and CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Aptinyx alerts:

59.1% of Aptinyx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of CureVac shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Aptinyx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aptinyx and CureVac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx 0 1 8 0 2.89 CureVac 1 1 2 0 2.25

Aptinyx currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 206.21%. CureVac has a consensus price target of $58.33, indicating a potential downside of 42.66%. Given Aptinyx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aptinyx is more favorable than CureVac.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aptinyx and CureVac’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx $3.67 million 65.67 -$57.41 million ($1.71) -2.23 CureVac N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CureVac has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aptinyx.

Profitability

This table compares Aptinyx and CureVac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx -2,108.05% -46.43% -44.60% CureVac N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aptinyx beats CureVac on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia. It is also developing NYX-783, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors (NMDAr) modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat post-traumatic stress disorder; and NYX-458, an NMDAr modulator, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of Parkinson's disease cognitive impairment. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Allergan plc to develop a compound for the treatment of major depressive disorder. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies. It is also advancing mRNA vaccine program against coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial. The company's partnered programs comprise BI1361849, a therapeutic vaccine candidate that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trials to elicit antigen-specific immune responses against tumor-associated antigens frequently overexpressed in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; Cas9 mRNA constructs for use in gene editing therapeutics; mRNA based novel therapeutic antibodies; prophylactic vaccines to prevent picornaviruses, influenza, malaria, and rotavirus; and programs against SARS-CoV-2, Lassa virus, and yellow fever. It has strategic partnerships with Genmab, Arcturus, Acuitas, CRISPR Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CEPI, Tesla Grohmann, and others. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.