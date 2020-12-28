Head-To-Head Contrast: Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) & DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) and Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DURECT and Mirati Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DURECT $29.56 million 14.78 -$20.58 million ($0.12) -17.92 Mirati Therapeutics $3.34 million 3,535.18 -$213.26 million ($5.69) -41.27

DURECT has higher revenue and earnings than Mirati Therapeutics. Mirati Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DURECT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DURECT and Mirati Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DURECT 0 0 7 0 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics 1 5 11 0 2.59

DURECT presently has a consensus target price of $6.40, suggesting a potential upside of 197.67%. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $219.64, suggesting a potential downside of 6.47%. Given DURECT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DURECT is more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of DURECT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Mirati Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of DURECT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Mirati Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

DURECT has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirati Therapeutics has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DURECT and Mirati Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DURECT -21.85% -33.98% -12.11% Mirati Therapeutics -10,983.84% -60.01% -54.21%

Summary

DURECT beats Mirati Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand. Its product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase I and II development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival. The company's oral and injectable delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs, including POSIMIR, an investigational analgesic product intended to deliver bupivacaine to provide up to 3 days of pain relief after surgery. DURECT Corporation markets and sells its ALZET and LACTEL product lines through direct sales force in the United States, as well as through a network of distributors in Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has strategic collaboration and other agreements with Virginia Commonwealth University Intellectual Property Foundation; Indivior UK Ltd.; Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Sandoz AG; Gilead Sciences, Inc; and Zogenix, Inc. DURECT Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development. It has a collaboration and license agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize sitravatinib; and a clinical collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

