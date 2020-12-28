Head-To-Head Review: BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) versus Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of BlackRock shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of BlackRock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and BlackRock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A BlackRock 29.83% 14.91% 3.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wetouch Technology and BlackRock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackRock 0 1 10 0 2.91

BlackRock has a consensus target price of $648.45, indicating a potential downside of 8.30%. Given BlackRock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackRock is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wetouch Technology and BlackRock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BlackRock $14.54 billion 7.42 $4.48 billion $28.48 24.83

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

BlackRock beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wetouch Technology

There is no company description available for Wetouch Technology Inc.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Gurgaon, India; Hong Kong; Greenwich, Connecticut; Princeton, New Jersey; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Taipei, Taiwan; Singapore; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington, District of Columbia; Toronto, Canada; Wilmington, Delaware; and San Francisco, California.

