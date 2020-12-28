Head-To-Head Survey: Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) vs. Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Seanergy Maritime and Atlas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atlas 0 2 1 0 2.33

Seanergy Maritime presently has a consensus price target of $0.72, suggesting a potential upside of 38.70%. Atlas has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.29%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than Atlas.

Profitability

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime -21.30% -46.30% -5.59% Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64%

Volatility & Risk

Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Atlas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime $86.50 million 0.40 -$11.70 million ($12.16) -0.04 Atlas $1.13 billion 2.29 $439.10 million $0.78 13.45

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Seanergy Maritime. Seanergy Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlas beats Seanergy Maritime on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

