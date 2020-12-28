Head-To-Head Survey: Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dollar General and MINISO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollar General $27.75 billion 1.87 $1.71 billion $6.73 31.39 MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dollar General has higher revenue and earnings than MINISO Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of Dollar General shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Dollar General shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dollar General and MINISO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollar General 7.84% 36.07% 10.22% MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dollar General and MINISO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollar General 0 4 16 2 2.91 MINISO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dollar General currently has a consensus price target of $225.26, indicating a potential upside of 6.62%. MINISO Group has a consensus price target of $25.20, indicating a potential downside of 18.81%. Given Dollar General’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dollar General is more favorable than MINISO Group.

Summary

Dollar General beats MINISO Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine. Its consumable products also comprise snacks, such as candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, including over-the-counter medicines and personal care products, such as soaps, body washes, shampoos, cosmetics, and dental hygiene and foot care products; pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. In addition, the company offers seasonal products comprising holiday items, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products that include kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen, and bed and bath soft goods. Further, it provides apparel, which comprise casual everyday apparel for infants, toddlers, girls, boys, women, and men, as well as socks, underwear, disposable diapers, shoes, and accessories. As of November 14, 2020, Dollar General Corporation operated 17,000 stores in 46 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as J.L. Turner & Son, Inc. and changed its name to Dollar General Corporation in 1968. Dollar General Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

