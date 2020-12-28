Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Healthpeak Properties stock remained flat at $$29.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. 54,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,398. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

