HEX (HEX) Price Hits $0.0083 on Exchanges

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 23% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $8.50 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded 55.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00040920 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002321 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004733 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003715 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

