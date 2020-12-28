HF Enterprises Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HFEN) Quiet Period Will End on January 4th

HF Enterprises’ (NASDAQ:HFEN) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 4th. HF Enterprises had issued 2,160,000 shares in its public offering on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $15,120,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ HFEN opened at $5.26 on Monday. HF Enterprises has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

HF Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. The company owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects, as well as lease units; and provides consulting, implementation, and development services related to digital transformation of enterprises.

