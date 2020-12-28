HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Shares Gap Down to $12.81

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $11.80. HMG/Courtland Properties shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This is a boost from HMG/Courtland Properties’s previous dividend of $0.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HMG/Courtland Properties stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 5.67% of HMG/Courtland Properties worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG)

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

