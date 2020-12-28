HOQU Price Hits $0.0034 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $574,973.61 and approximately $11,049.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00046072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00306173 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00029221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.58 or 0.02170776 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HQX is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

