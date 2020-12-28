Humanscape Market Capitalization Tops $2.46 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $8,118.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Bilaxy and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00134050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.38 or 0.00614055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00163287 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00326461 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00057370 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CPDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

