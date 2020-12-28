Hydro Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $168,604.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $168,604.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, OKEx, HADAX and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00046515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00307116 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00029356 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.16 or 0.02174119 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, DDEX, HADAX, OKEx and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

