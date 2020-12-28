ICON Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. ICON has a market capitalization of $256.76 million and $50.97 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001660 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,621,653 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

