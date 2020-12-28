Iconic Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,358.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Iconic Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $655,430.94 and $2,358.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00022916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00130653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00628079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00159145 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00325514 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00058237 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016762 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,989,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,189,539 tokens. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding.

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

