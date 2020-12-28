Idle Trading Down 29% Over Last 7 Days (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Idle has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle token can now be bought for approximately $4.05 or 0.00014901 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $3.16 million and $222,962.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00023274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00130757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.42 or 0.00631363 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00159271 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00321764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00058383 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016848 BTC.

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 781,344 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official website is idle.finance.

