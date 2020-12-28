IGM Financial Inc. (IGIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.7245 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $27.01 on Monday. IGM Financial has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $30.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGIFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on IGM Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.