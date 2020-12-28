II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.42

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.42 and last traded at $78.80, with a volume of 211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.83.

IIVI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -707.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $597,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $6,535,269.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,707,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,197 shares of company stock worth $26,434,407 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

