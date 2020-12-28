Illinois Tool Works Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend by 72.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 71.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

NYSE:ITW traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.75. 629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,303. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average of $193.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

