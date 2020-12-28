ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.61 Million

Analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report $50.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.01 million and the highest is $61.20 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $44.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $97.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.51 million to $107.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $55.76 million, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $117.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million.

IMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2,728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,987,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 1,138,933 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,721,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 724,894 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 473.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 272,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,023. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.61.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.