IMV (NYSE:IMV) Shares Gap Up to $3.05

IMV Inc. (NYSE:IMV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $3.45. IMV shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 1,747 shares traded.

IMV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMV during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 126.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 72.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IMV by 4,036.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the period.

About IMV (NYSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and other serious diseases. The company's DPX drug development platform, a formulation that provides a way to deliver active ingredients to the immune system using a novel mechanism of action.

