Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) stock opened at C$26.81 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.97 and a 12 month high of C$27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -44.83.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$162.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3008226 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INE shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.61.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

