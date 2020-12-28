INO COIN (INO) Price Tops $4.38

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One INO COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $4.38 or 0.00016310 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. INO COIN has a market cap of $789.27 million and $396,348.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00022916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00130653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00628079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00159145 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00325514 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00058237 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016762 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu.

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.