Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $955,650.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $3,920,000.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Julie Rubinstein sold 94,725 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $4,641,525.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.00. 935,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $65.69.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 497,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,191,000 after purchasing an additional 186,428 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $22,036,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADPT shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

