Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Sells 78,125 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total value of $33,692,968.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,637,375.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

On Tuesday, December 8th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.81, for a total value of $28,657,031.25.

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $431.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,027. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.73 and a 200 day moving average of $353.56. The company has a market cap of $175.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $437.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after acquiring an additional 135,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after acquiring an additional 62,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. 140166 upped their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.57.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.