Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Sells 510 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CHE traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $529.09. 39 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $490.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.34. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $543.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. BidaskClub raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,789,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

