Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CFO Sells 4,690 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DPZ stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $400.18. 587,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,172. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.08 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 79.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 45.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.