Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Intellicheck by 567.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

IDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

