Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,211,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Intrepid Potash worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 31.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 101,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrepid Potash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

NYSE:IPI opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.