Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.14

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.14 and last traded at $87.62, with a volume of 66284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.16.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDP)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

