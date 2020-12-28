Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON: RIO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) was given a new GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) was given a new GBX 7,130 ($93.15) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) was given a new GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,230 ($81.40) to GBX 7,130 ($93.15). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 5,645 ($73.75) price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 6,230 ($81.40) price target on the stock.

RIO stock traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 5,574 ($72.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,758 ($75.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £69.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,185.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,800.17.

Get Rio Tinto Group (RIOL) alerts:

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIOL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIOL) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.