Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI):

12/23/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $112.00 to $136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $123.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $124.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $115.00 to $125.00.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $130.00.

12/18/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

12/14/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Darden Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/24/2020 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Darden have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been benefitting from its increased focus on sales-building initiatives and technology-driven moves. These included simplifying kitchen systems, improving sales planning and scheduling, operational excellence to improve guest experience, developing new core menu items, allowing customization and making smarter promotional investments. Also, the company stated that it has enough liquidity to survive the coronavirus pandemic for some time. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, the coronavirus related woes persist. Due to the social distancing protocol, traffic in second-quarter fiscal 2020 is likely to remain dismal.”

11/23/2020 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.00.

11/20/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $102.00 to $113.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $99.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/11/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $117.89 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $125.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average of $92.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Darden Restaurants Inc alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.