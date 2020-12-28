Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 349.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRET opened at $70.42 on Monday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $913.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.38.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.