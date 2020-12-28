IONChain Reaches One Day Volume of $2,353.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 64.6% against the dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $221,292.00 and approximately $2,353.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00137234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00611773 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00153019 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00325878 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00056953 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain.

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.