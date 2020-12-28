iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. iRobot posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.08. 310,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,339. iRobot has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $98.55. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18.

In other iRobot news, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $199,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $240,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,936 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 690.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224,442 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

