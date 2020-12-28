iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.34

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.34 and last traded at $48.14, with a volume of 132531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 327.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IEV)

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

