Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of ITRM opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.40. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 56,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $92,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

