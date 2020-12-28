J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.87

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 32978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JSAIY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

About J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.