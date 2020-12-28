Jane Street Group LLC Has $103,000 Position in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Five Prime Therapeutics worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPRX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $720.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $24.70.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FPRX shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 416,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $2,032,822.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $149,271,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 791,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,237. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

