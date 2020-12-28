Jane Street Group LLC Has $84,000 Stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,003 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter.

SIGA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.