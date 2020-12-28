Jane Street Group LLC Invests $125,000 in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,321,000 after purchasing an additional 496,098 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 41.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at $107,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 123.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.71 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $132,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,750 shares of company stock worth $559,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.