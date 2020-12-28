Jane Street Group LLC Sells 332,418 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332,418 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,226 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,859,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 251,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,991,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 114,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

CCO opened at $1.70 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $794.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.56.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.