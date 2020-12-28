Jane Street Group LLC Takes $114,000 Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.