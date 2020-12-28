Jarvis+ Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $373,646.40 and $110,885.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 84.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00022330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00129990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.25 or 0.00631173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00158337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00320025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016744 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

