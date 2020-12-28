John Michael Wilson Sells 27,112 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $1,931,458.88.

John Michael Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $2,517,550.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $166,170.00.

Semtech stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.91. 156,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,641. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $73.91.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 79.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

