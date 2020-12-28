JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 400 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 400 target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 367.43.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

