JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,119,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 53,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $280,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HROW opened at $5.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $148.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 1.04. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.92.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 47.78% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. On average, analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Health Profile

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

